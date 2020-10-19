Hydro Systems Introduces RiteFlex Line of Handheld Dispensing System Solutions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Systems, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced its new family of RiteFlex™ portable dispensing products. The patent-pending product range features the RiteFlex Handheld Dispenser available in single and dual flow, and the RiteFlex Foamer/Sprayer.

"Handheld dispensers offer numerous benefits, including versatility and the convenience of being ready to use without installation, training or additional equipment," said Matt Hayas, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems. "Our RiteFlex products are the perfect solution for end-users who don't want the investment of a wall-mounted dispenser or for chemical suppliers who want to provide customers with convenience similar to ready-to-use products."

The RiteFlex Handheld Dispenser offers a low-cost, portable means of accurately diluting concentrated cleaning products to fill mop buckets, sinks, auto scrubbers, tanks and other containers. The single flow version has a 2.2 gallons per minute (GPM) flow rate while the dual flow is available in both 1.0 and 3.0 GPM.

The RiteFlex Foamer/Sprayer offers a low cost, portable means of foaming and spraying chemicals, making it easy to clean and sanitize large areas quickly, safely and efficiently. This method allows the chemicals to soak into crevices and other hard-to-reach areas. This product is available with a 2.2 GPM flow rate.

RiteFlex dispensers work with any bottle or insert and include a tether with a tube. Its ergonomic tether design eliminates the need to carry a heavy chemical container and allows dispensing or foaming from any size container with any size thread.

"RiteFlex dispensers are cost-effective options that allow cleaning professionals to use chemicals immediately and effectively," added Hayas. "To help combat the ongoing pandemic, it's important to have easy-to-use equipment on hand, as well as foaming capabilities for added assurance that cleaning and disinfecting has been performed properly."

For more information about the RiteFlex line, visit https://hydrosystemsco.com/product/riteflex-handheld-dispenser/ or https://hydrosystemsco.com/product/riteflex-foamer-sprayer/.



About Hydro Systems:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro Systems is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro Systems is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health, and other industries. Hydro Systems ensures dosing is always accurate, safe and cost-effective, helping customers clean with confidence. For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

