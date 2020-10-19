Select Energy Services Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Select Energy Services Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central



How: Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the Select Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below



Where: http://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-and-presentations

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 18, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13711684#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-and-presentations for 90 days.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select Energy Services, Inc. ("Select") is a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal. Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States. For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergyservices.com.

