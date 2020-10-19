Media Alert: Rambus To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today announced that it will hold a conference call on November 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2020 results.

This call will be webcast and can be accessed via Rambus' website at investor.rambus.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Rambus Investor Relations website or for one week at the following numbers: (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with ID# 2281104.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a premier silicon IP and chip provider that makes data faster and safer. With 30 years of innovation, we continue to develop the foundational technology for all modern computing systems. Leveraging our semiconductor expertise, Rambus solutions speed performance, expand capacity and improve security for today's most demanding applications. From data center and edge to artificial intelligence and automotive, our interface and security IP, and memory interface chips enable SoC and system designers to deliver their vision of the future. For more information, visit rambus.com.

