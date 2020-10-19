  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Williams-sonoma Inc (WSM) PRESIDENT & CEO Laura Alber Sold $3.6 million of Shares

October 19, 2020 | About: WSM -0.03%

PRESIDENT & CEO of Williams-sonoma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Laura Alber (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of WSM on 10/15/2020 at an average price of $103.93 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Williams-Sonoma Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of home furnishings in the United States and Canada. Its segments include e-commerce and retail. Williams-Sonoma Inc has a market cap of $8.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $104.97 with a P/E ratio of 20.21 and P/S ratio of 1.38. The dividend yield of Williams-Sonoma Inc stocks is 1.83%. Williams-Sonoma Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Williams-Sonoma Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • PRESIDENT & CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of WSM stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $103.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WSM, click here

.

