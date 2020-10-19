Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys Cisco Systems Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, CVS Health Corp, Sells Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

Investment company Uncommon Cents Investing LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, CVS Health Corp, Exelon Corp, Walmart Inc, sells Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC. As of 2020Q3, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CVS, EXC, WMT, PEP, DIS, RVT,

CVS, EXC, WMT, PEP, DIS, RVT, Added Positions: CSCO, FTSM, MINT, TY, JNJ, HON, ADX, MDT, AFL, PFE, GF, TDF, JPM, THG, TXN, CVX, BTZ, PLXS, ALG, AWF, WFC, CEE, GNTX, PNR, VCIT, CET, PG, COF, PEO, RGLD, PLAB, FBHS, HD, BKH, HIO, VZ, GE,

CSCO, FTSM, MINT, TY, JNJ, HON, ADX, MDT, AFL, PFE, GF, TDF, JPM, THG, TXN, CVX, BTZ, PLXS, ALG, AWF, WFC, CEE, GNTX, PNR, VCIT, CET, PG, COF, PEO, RGLD, PLAB, FBHS, HD, BKH, HIO, VZ, GE, Reduced Positions: BEN, FLRN, MSFT, KR, MLI, NDSN, BA, JW.A, ITW, NPK, ZBH, PEBO, ADM, MLR, ASA, WBA, BG, MRK, INGR, HYI, TGT, WH, AMN, ALL, ROK, RHI, EEA, ORCL, NUE, EME, ALGT, BTI, TFX, HYT, FSD, XOM, T, INSI, ORI, LKFN, JCI, HIG, VLGEA, JBHT,

BEN, FLRN, MSFT, KR, MLI, NDSN, BA, JW.A, ITW, NPK, ZBH, PEBO, ADM, MLR, ASA, WBA, BG, MRK, INGR, HYI, TGT, WH, AMN, ALL, ROK, RHI, EEA, ORCL, NUE, EME, ALGT, BTI, TFX, HYT, FSD, XOM, T, INSI, ORI, LKFN, JCI, HIG, VLGEA, JBHT, Sold Out: RA,

ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) - 606,690 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 99,315 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,443 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99% Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) - 398,699 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% The Kroger Co (KR) - 215,438 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,735 shares as of .

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,165 shares as of .

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $142.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,282 shares as of .

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,952 shares as of .

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,923 shares as of .

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.21 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,578 shares as of .

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 286.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 40,605 shares as of .

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 87.72%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 39,525 shares as of .

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 106.65%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $171.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,575 shares as of .

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,520 shares as of .

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $99.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,827 shares as of .

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc by 28.96%. The purchase prices were between $89.1 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $99.34. The stock is now traded at around $96.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,210 shares as of .

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $16.47 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $16.96.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 21.93%. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $48.82. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC still held 6,570 shares as of .