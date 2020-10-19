Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Amgen Inc, Merck Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Investment company Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, Merck Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Danaher Corp, sells Apple Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.. As of 2020Q3, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owns 775 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,036,361 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 1,262,359 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 173,195 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 77,492 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 2,934,202 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.93%

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $43.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 840,936 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72. The stock is now traded at around $83.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 274,689 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in GrubHub Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 242,931 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Hudson Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,406,686 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 346,601 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $43.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 377,605 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 44.88%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,262,359 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $78.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 2,934,202 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41.12%. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $583.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 323,036 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 31.12%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $461.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 349,238 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $223.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 762,942 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 62.14%. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $321.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 297,582 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.55 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $16.56.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in The Meet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $6.25.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $123.25 and $133.89, with an estimated average price of $128.65.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.73%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $115.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 2,003,674 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in Immunomedics Inc by 90.58%. The sale prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 106,369 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 71.9%. The sale prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $150.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 74,250 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 39.22%. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.7, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $103.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 534,015 shares as of .

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 64.21%. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. still held 291,691 shares as of .