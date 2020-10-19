Peak Financial Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Enbridge Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Peak Financial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Costco Wholesale Corp, ISHARES TRUST, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, sells Enbridge Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peak Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Peak Financial Management, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VEA, COST, DSI, LMAT, IEF, GE, XXII,
- Added Positions: AGG, SCHP, TIP, IGSB, IVV, VCIT, SHYG, SCHZ, VWO, SCHF, BWX, VZ, SCHE, SCHB, ITOT, SCHX, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, EFAV, MSFT, AAPL, IEFA, GOOG, DJP, SCZ, SCHH, SPY,
- Sold Out: ENB, XOM,
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 130,403 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- (ACIM) - 356,081 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 47,367 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 452,662 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 83,330 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,218 shares as of .New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $375.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 819 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (DSI)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $118.35 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $125.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,904 shares as of .New Purchase: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.73 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $32.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,365 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $121.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of .New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,949 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.93%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $343.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,294 shares as of .Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,661 shares as of .Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.
