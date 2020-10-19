Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells EOG Resources Inc

Investment company Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Rio Tinto PLC, sells EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ED, NVDA, RIO,

ED, NVDA, RIO, Added Positions: LHX, TMP, T, CSCO, ENB,

LHX, TMP, T, CSCO, ENB, Reduced Positions: BMY, GOOG,

BMY, GOOG, Sold Out: EOG,

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 94,145 shares, 17.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 88,002 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,046 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 411,225 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,233 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $539.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 386 shares as of .

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $80.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of .

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of .

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $171.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,490 shares as of .

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.