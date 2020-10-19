Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Valero Energy Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Illumina Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Phillips 66, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DUK, ILMN, FSLR, GLNG, SSO, STNG, IWM, STNE, ASH, WELL, ORCL, UNH, NVGS, VNTR,

DUK, ILMN, FSLR, GLNG, SSO, STNG, IWM, STNE, ASH, WELL, ORCL, UNH, NVGS, VNTR, Added Positions: MSFT, D, UBER, CSCO, PEP, BAC, JPM, CCI, AAPL, CVS, EXAS, PFE, VIAC, T, FCX, IBM, CAT, BUD, PEG, BB, AYTU, HHC,

MSFT, D, UBER, CSCO, PEP, BAC, JPM, CCI, AAPL, CVS, EXAS, PFE, VIAC, T, FCX, IBM, CAT, BUD, PEG, BB, AYTU, HHC, Reduced Positions: C, GOOGL, FB, UPS, TER, QCOM, NFLX, ABBV, NEEPO, AVGO, JNJ, CRM, GLW, SIRI, BMY, MRK, KO, LUV, PG, PYPL, IFFT, IWF, SBUX, HUM, LHX, COTY, ABT, DIS, GOOG,

C, GOOGL, FB, UPS, TER, QCOM, NFLX, ABBV, NEEPO, AVGO, JNJ, CRM, GLW, SIRI, BMY, MRK, KO, LUV, PG, PYPL, IFFT, IWF, SBUX, HUM, LHX, COTY, ABT, DIS, GOOG, Sold Out: RTX, VLO, PSX, NTR, SLB, CGC,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,594 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,099 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 121,850 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 18,112 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 75,283 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 20,625 shares as of .

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $321.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of .

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $83.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 17,375 shares as of .

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $13.91, with an estimated average price of $8.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 80,300 shares as of .

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49. The stock is now traded at around $76.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.72 and $13.9, with an estimated average price of $12.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,146 shares as of .

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 53.50%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,079 shares as of .

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 88.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $80.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 52,820 shares as of .

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 56.11%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 127,690 shares as of .

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 110.26%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,150 shares as of .

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 104.53%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,350 shares as of .

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 59.74%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $99.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,562 shares as of .

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $19.48, with an estimated average price of $16.76.