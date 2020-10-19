  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. Buys Citigroup Inc, Devon Energy Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells Square Inc, DXC Technology Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

October 19, 2020 | About: GSK -1.07% ANET -1.69% CB -1.96% AKAM -1.17% VZ -1.29% C -0.67% DVN -1.01% SDS +2.98% 2C31 +0% SOS +5.69%

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Devon Energy Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Arista Networks Inc, Chubb, sells Square Inc, DXC Technology Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, SOS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nepsis+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 191,891 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.25%
  2. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 87,392 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
  3. Ventas Inc (VTR) - 244,536 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.44%
  4. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 368,284 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 46,924 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $42.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 149,710 shares as of .

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $8.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 436,280 shares as of .

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SDS)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,763 shares as of .

New Purchase: SOS Ltd (2C31)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SOS Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.3 and $3.14, with an estimated average price of $1.86. The stock is now traded at around $2.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 88,704 shares as of .

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 66.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 170,640 shares as of .

Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 44.82%. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $221.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 31,317 shares as of .

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $116.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 74,740 shares as of .

Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 184.74%. The purchase prices were between $104.11 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $110.99. The stock is now traded at around $109.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 22,093 shares as of .

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 73,118 shares as of .

Sold Out: SOS Ltd (SOS)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SOS Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.5 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)