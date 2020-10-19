Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. Buys Citigroup Inc, Devon Energy Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells Square Inc, DXC Technology Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Devon Energy Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Arista Networks Inc, Chubb, sells Square Inc, DXC Technology Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, SOS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: C, DVN, SDS, 2C31,

C, DVN, SDS, 2C31, Added Positions: GSK, ANET, CB, AKAM, VZ, BMY, ACGL, BIDU, SO, DUK, VMW, IQ,

GSK, ANET, CB, AKAM, VZ, BMY, ACGL, BIDU, SO, DUK, VMW, IQ, Reduced Positions: SQ, DXC, AMD, DFS, VTR, NTNX, APPN, JD, JPST, PETQ, HCAT, RNR, BZUN, V, MA, GIS, CYBR, CVS, NLY,

SQ, DXC, AMD, DFS, VTR, NTNX, APPN, JD, JPST, PETQ, HCAT, RNR, BZUN, V, MA, GIS, CYBR, CVS, NLY, Sold Out: SOS,

Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 191,891 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.25% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 87,392 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% Ventas Inc (VTR) - 244,536 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.44% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 368,284 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Visa Inc (V) - 46,924 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $42.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 149,710 shares as of .

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $8.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 436,280 shares as of .

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,763 shares as of .

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SOS Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.3 and $3.14, with an estimated average price of $1.86. The stock is now traded at around $2.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 88,704 shares as of .

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 66.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 170,640 shares as of .

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 44.82%. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $221.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 31,317 shares as of .

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $116.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 74,740 shares as of .

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 184.74%. The purchase prices were between $104.11 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $110.99. The stock is now traded at around $109.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 22,093 shares as of .

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 73,118 shares as of .

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SOS Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.5 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.19.