Good Life Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, ALPS ETF TRUST

Investment company Good Life Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, ALPS ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Good Life Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Good Life Advisors, LLC owns 237 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 904,192 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 86,285 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 473,551 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD) - 538,228 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,114 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.14%

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $40.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 473,551 shares as of .

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 538,228 shares as of .

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Fund Trust Trendpilot US Large Cap. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,164 shares as of .

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.28 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,725 shares as of .

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,623 shares as of .

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PACER FDS TR. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $37.76, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,249 shares as of .

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 57.64%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $342.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 23,639 shares as of .

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 65.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 210,797 shares as of .

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 84.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 99,864 shares as of .

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 184.94%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,863 shares as of .

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 203.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,867 shares as of .

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $311.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,810 shares as of .

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.15 and $114.1, with an estimated average price of $111.6.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.