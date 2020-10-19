Good Life Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, ALPS ETF TRUST

Investment company Good Life Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, ALPS ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Good Life Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Good Life Advisors, LLC owns 237 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPLG, SPMD, PTLC, NJR, PTNQ, SRVR, ROBO, FV, GLDM, RDVY, GOVT, VTWO, QYLD, ALXN, MJ, FXL, ZM, JPI, CRM, DNP,
- Added Positions: SPY, SPDW, LMBS, SPAB, TIP, AAPL, MSFT, VOO, TFC, IUSG, SJNK, DGRW, NOC, SPTL, AMZN, VCSH, SBUX, MINT, VO, TSLA, MTUM, FB, LQD, SPSM, BIL, ORCL, HON, UTG, NFLX, IWM, KWEB, DD, WM, CVS, PFE, NLY, SPTM, IUSV, SPIB, CMCSA, EPD, NEAR, CVX, VBR, VEA, VHT, XLF, ITOT, NVDA, MCD, RTX, WMT, BX, T, KMF, DBC, EFA, LMT, IBM, PPL, BAC, PG, VEU, SNY, STX, SCHG, WELL, RQI, COST, FGB, KMI, LLY,
- Reduced Positions: SDOG, JKG, IJH, IVV, QQQ, AGG, IJR, FPE, MA, V, ET, USMV, JNJ, D, VGT, XOM, GLD, QCOM, VTI, VWO, SPEM, SPYG, GOOG, DGRO, CSCO, JPM, SHY, EEM, DIS, FVD, SO, SDY, RSP, DUK, HD, IEFA, BA, F, PEP, VUG, IWF, DIA, WFC, GIS, DVY, XLK, IHI, JPST, APD, EEMV, BRK.B, JKD, MO, AMGN, ADP, VYM, HASI, GRMN, VNQ, GE, GLAD, GSK, GOOGL, LOW, VCR, MDT, SLV, UNH, CAT, BMY, MMM, BBN, ABBV, PYPL, TLT, VV, VCIT, PM, MS, ABT, ADI, BP, KO, DE, NEE, GD, ITW, MCK, PFF, NSC, NVS, PAYX, SHW, TROW, KHC, HYG, HYLS, IEF,
- Sold Out: EMM, ELR, EMB, SHOP, AMD, C, COP, IAU, ALB, SUN, PSX, TOT, PRU, GLW, GILD, NGL, EMKR, CCO,
For the details of Good Life Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/good+life+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Good Life Advisors, LLC
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 904,192 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 86,285 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 473,551 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD) - 538,228 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,114 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.14%
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $40.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 473,551 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 538,228 shares as of .New Purchase: Pacer Fund Trust Trendpilot US Large Cap (PTLC)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Fund Trust Trendpilot US Large Cap. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,164 shares as of .New Purchase: New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.28 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,725 shares as of .New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot 100 (PTNQ)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,623 shares as of .New Purchase: PACER FDS TR (SRVR)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PACER FDS TR. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $37.76, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,249 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 57.64%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $342.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 23,639 shares as of .Added: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 65.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 210,797 shares as of .Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 84.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 99,864 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 184.94%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,863 shares as of .Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 203.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,867 shares as of .Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $311.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,810 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet (EMM)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.15 and $114.1, with an estimated average price of $111.6.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04.Sold Out: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Good Life Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Good Life Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Good Life Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Good Life Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Good Life Advisors, LLC keeps buying