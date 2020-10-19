  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Wayfair Inc (W) CFO Michael D Fleisher Sold $1.8 million of Shares

October 19, 2020 | About: W +0.97%

CFO of Wayfair Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael D Fleisher (insider trades) sold 6,051 shares of W on 10/16/2020 at an average price of $300.39 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Wayfair Inc operates as an online destination for the home good products in the United States. It offers a range of furniture, décor, decorative accent, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home good products. Wayfair Inc has a market cap of $28.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $299.95 with and P/S ratio of 2.66. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Wayfair Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Michael D Fleisher sold 6,051 shares of W stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $300.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Merchandising Officer Steve Oblak sold 2,162 shares of W stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $300.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.05% since.
  • Chief Product/Marketing Edmond Macri sold 1,323 shares of W stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $299.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.
  • 10% Owner House Partnership Llc Spruce sold 866,300 shares of W stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $302.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.69% since.
  • Chief Merchandising Officer Steve Oblak sold 14,385 shares of W stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $298.57. The price of the stock has increased by 0.46% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer James R. Miller sold 500 shares of W stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $306.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of W, click here

.

Comments

