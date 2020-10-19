Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff Sold $7.8 million of Shares

Chair of the Board & CEO of Salesforce.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc Benioff (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of CRM on 10/19/2020 at an average price of $258.64 a share. The total sale was $7.8 million.

Salesforce.com Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, offering social and mobile cloud apps and platform services, as well as professional services to facilitate the adoption of its solutions. Salesforce.com Inc has a market cap of $232.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $255.01 with a P/E ratio of 99.62 and P/S ratio of 11.93. Salesforce.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 29.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Salesforce.com Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $258.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.

Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $260.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.

Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff sold 45,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $266.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.25% since.

Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $259.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.

Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/06/2020 at the average price of $253.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

President and CFO Mark J Hawkins sold 1,001 shares of CRM stock on 09/24/2020 at the average price of $235.79. The price of the stock has increased by 8.15% since.

President and CFO Mark J Hawkins sold 1,026 shares of CRM stock on 09/23/2020 at the average price of $242.77. The price of the stock has increased by 5.04% since.

President and CFO Mark J Hawkins sold 8,802 shares of CRM stock on 09/22/2020 at the average price of $246.74. The price of the stock has increased by 3.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and CLO Amy E Weaver sold 5,800 shares of CRM stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $258.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.2% since.

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $266.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.46% since.

Pres/Chief Engineering Officer Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $254.43. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/06/2020 at the average price of $253.28. The price of the stock has increased by 0.68% since.

President and CLO Amy E Weaver sold 5,800 shares of CRM stock on 10/01/2020 at the average price of $253.16. The price of the stock has increased by 0.73% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRM, click here