US Indexes Close Lower Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,195.42 on Monday with a loss of 410.89 points or -1.44%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,426.92 for a loss of 56.89 points or -1.63%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,478.88 for a loss of 192.67 points or -1.65%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 29.18 for a gain of 1.77 points or 6.46%.
Monday's Market Movers
U.S. indexes closed the day lower, led by losses from the energy sector. Investors were looking to China where gross domestic product data showed a 4.9% increase year over year. China's Ant Financial is also nearing a potential initial public offering that could be the world's largest ever.
In the U.S., concerns continued over rising Coronavirus cases. Investors were also watching stimulus negotiations, which have a Tuesday target.
In other news:
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported earnings. Revenue was $17.56 billion, decreasing -2.6% year over year and inline with estimates. Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.89 missed estimates by $0.19 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.58 was in line with estimates.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced an acquisition deal with Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO).
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke on digital currency at an International Monetary Fund event.
- The NAHB Housing Market Index increased to 85 in October from 83.
- The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.100% and six-month bills at a rate of 0.115%
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with IBM. Click here to check it out.
- IBM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of IBM
- Peter Lynch Chart of IBM
Across the board, the following stocks led losses and gains:
- Alexandria Advantage (AAWC) -13.06%
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) -2.55%
- Moneygram (NASDAQ:MGI) 18.09%
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) 16.55%
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) 7.85%
Small-Cap Stocks
In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,613.63 for a loss of 20.18 points or -1.24%. The S&P 600 closed at 913.09 for a loss of 10.62 points or -1.15%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,439.18 for a loss of 139.25 points or -1.20%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,239.55 for a loss of 85.77 points or -1.17%.
Other Notable Indexes
Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 913.09 for a loss of 10.62 points or -1.15%; the S&P 100 at 1,582.32 for a loss of 28.44 points or -1.77%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,634.35 for a loss of 217.82 points or -1.84%; the Russell 3000 at 2,019.51 for a loss of 31.54 points or -1.54%; the Russell 1000 at 1,916.71 for a loss of 30.31 points or -1.56%; the Wilshire 5000 at 35,213.57 for a loss of 558.68 points or -1.56%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 611.86 for a loss of 6.98 points or -1.13%.
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.