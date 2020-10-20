US Indexes Close Lower Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,195.42 on Monday with a loss of 410.89 points or -1.44%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,426.92 for a loss of 56.89 points or -1.63%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,478.88 for a loss of 192.67 points or -1.65%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 29.18 for a gain of 1.77 points or 6.46%.

Monday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes closed the day lower, led by losses from the energy sector. Investors were looking to China where gross domestic product data showed a 4.9% increase year over year. China's Ant Financial is also nearing a potential initial public offering that could be the world's largest ever.

In the U.S., concerns continued over rising Coronavirus cases. Investors were also watching stimulus negotiations, which have a Tuesday target.

In other news:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported earnings. Revenue was $17.56 billion, decreasing -2.6% year over year and inline with estimates. Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.89 missed estimates by $0.19 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.58 was in line with estimates.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced an acquisition deal with Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO).

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke on digital currency at an International Monetary Fund event.

The NAHB Housing Market Index increased to 85 in October from 83.

The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.100% and six-month bills at a rate of 0.115%

Across the board, the following stocks led losses and gains:

Alexandria Advantage (AAWC) -13.06%

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) -2.55%

Moneygram (NASDAQ:MGI) 18.09%

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) 16.55%

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) 7.85%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,613.63 for a loss of 20.18 points or -1.24%. The S&P 600 closed at 913.09 for a loss of 10.62 points or -1.15%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,439.18 for a loss of 139.25 points or -1.20%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,239.55 for a loss of 85.77 points or -1.17%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 913.09 for a loss of 10.62 points or -1.15%; the S&P 100 at 1,582.32 for a loss of 28.44 points or -1.77%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,634.35 for a loss of 217.82 points or -1.84%; the Russell 3000 at 2,019.51 for a loss of 31.54 points or -1.54%; the Russell 1000 at 1,916.71 for a loss of 30.31 points or -1.56%; the Wilshire 5000 at 35,213.57 for a loss of 558.68 points or -1.56%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 611.86 for a loss of 6.98 points or -1.13%.

