T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc. (“T-Mobile USA”), its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to sell $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”), $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2041 (the “New 2041 Notes”), $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.300% Senior Secured Notes due 2051 (the “New 2051 Notes”) and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.600% Senior Secured Notes due 2060 (the “2060 Notes,” and collectively with the 2031 Notes, the New 2041 Notes and the New 2051 Notes, the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The New 2041 Notes and the New 2051 Notes will constitute additional issuances of T-Mobile USA’s 3.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2041 and 3.300% Senior Secured Notes due 2051, respectively, of which $1,250,000,000 and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount was respectively issued on October 6, 2020. The offering of the Notes is scheduled to close on October 28, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, financing acquisitions of additional spectrum and refinancing existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.

The Notes were offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A and in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, the guarantees or any other securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning T-Mobile. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including information concerning the scheduled closing of the Notes, are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the merger with Sprint Corporation (“Sprint”), pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement with Sprint and the other parties named therein (as amended, the “Business Combination Agreement”), and the other transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement (collectively, the “Transactions”) in the expected timeframes, in part or at all; adverse economic, political or market conditions in the U.S. and international markets, including those caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on us and our customers and other stakeholders; costs of or difficulties in integrating Sprint’s network and operations into our network and operations, including intellectual property and communications systems, administrative and information technology infrastructure and accounting, financial reporting and internal control systems; changes in key customers, suppliers, employees or other business relationships as a result of the consummation of the Transactions; the risk that our business, investor confidence in our financial results and stock price may be adversely affected if our internal controls are not effective; the risk of future material weaknesses resulting from the differences between T-Mobile’s and Sprint’s internal controls environments as we work to integrate and align policies and practices; the impacts of the actions we have taken and conditions we have agreed to in connection with the regulatory proceedings and approvals of the Transactions including the acquisition of Sprint’s prepaid wireless business by DISH Network Corporation (“DISH”) (excluding the Assurance brand Lifeline customers and the prepaid wireless customers of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and Swiftel Communications, Inc.), including customer accounts, inventory, contracts, intellectual property and certain other specified assets (the “Prepaid Transaction”), the complaint and proposed final judgment agreed to by us, DT, Sprint, SoftBank and DISH with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which was approved by the Court on April 1, 2020, the proposed commitments filed with the Secretary of the FCC, which we announced on May 20, 2019, certain national security commitments and undertakings, and any other commitments or undertakings entered into, including but not limited to those we have made to certain states and nongovernmental organizations; the ongoing commercial and transition services arrangements entered into in connection with such Prepaid Transaction, which we completed on July 1, 2020; the assumption of significant liabilities, including the liabilities of Sprint in connection with, and significant costs, including financing costs, related to the Transactions; our ability to make payments on debt or to repay existing or future indebtedness when due or to comply with the covenants contained therein; adverse changes in the ratings of our debt securities or adverse conditions in the credit markets; natural disasters, public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorist attacks or similar incidents; competition, industry consolidation and changes in the market for wireless services, which could negatively affect our ability to attract and retain customers; the effects of any future merger, investment, or acquisition involving us, as well as the effects of mergers, investments or acquisitions in the technology, media and telecommunications industry; breaches of our and/or our third-party vendors’ networks, information technology and data security, resulting in unauthorized access to customer confidential information; the inability to implement and maintain effective cybersecurity measures over critical business systems; challenges in implementing our business strategies or funding our operations, including payment for additional spectrum or network upgrades; the impact on our networks and business from major system and network failures; difficulties in managing growth in wireless data services, including network quality; material changes in available technology and the effects of such changes, including product substitutions and deployment costs and performance; the timing, scope and financial impact of our deployment of advanced network and business technologies; the occurrence of high fraud rates related to device financing, customer credit cards, dealers, subscriptions or account take over fraud; our inability to retain and hire key personnel; any changes in the regulatory environments in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on the ability to operate our networks and changes in data privacy laws; unfavorable outcomes of existing or future litigation or regulatory actions, including litigation or regulatory actions related to the Transactions; the possibility that we may be unable to adequately protect our intellectual property rights or be accused of infringing the intellectual property rights of others; changes in tax laws, regulations and existing standards and the resolution of disputes with any taxing jurisdictions; the possibility that we may be unable to renew our spectrum leases on attractive terms or acquire new spectrum licenses or leases at reasonable costs and terms; any disruption or failure of third parties (including key suppliers) to provide products or services; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor campaigns, negotiations or additional organizing activity, and any resulting financial, operational and/or reputational impact; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, may require, which could result in an impact on earnings; and interests of our significant stockholders that may differ from the interests of other stockholders. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

