Alfa Laval wins SEK 130 million renewable energy order in the US

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply a processing line to HollyFrontier Corporation to support the production of renewable diesel in the US. The order has a value of approximately SEK 130 million and is booked in the Food Systems unit of the Food & Water Division. Delivery of equipment is scheduled for 2021.

The order comprises Alfa Laval high speed separators and various compact heat exchangers along with other equipment, engineering and services to provide a pre-treatment processing plant to remove contaminants from fats and oil feedstock prior to the conversion to renewable diesel fuel.

"I am very pleased to announce this large order in the renewable energy area," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "Our various products used in the pre-treatment process are recognised for their efficiency and reliable performance. This order confirms our customer's trust in our equipment."

Did you know that… currently the investments in renewable diesel production in the US are largely driven by the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard to lower the carbon intensity of transportation fuels?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

