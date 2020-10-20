ASSA ABLOY commits to science-based sustainability targets

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, is committing to science-based targets to further substantially reduce its greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain. The Group will set targets that are aligned to the Paris Agreement, limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C, by halving emissions by 2030 and reaching net-zero by 2050.

"Sustainability will be vital to economic and industrial development in the coming decades. Our long-term commitment to science-based targets demonstrates our willingness to lead the industry towards a more sustainable future, and will further improve our competitiveness with sustainable products, solutions and operations." says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of the ASSA ABLOY Group.

The Group is also launching a new ambitious sustainability program with targets for 2025. The new program builds on the momentum and progress from ASSA ABLOY's successive 5-year sustainability programs since 2010. The program focuses on improving employees' health and safety, reducing energy, carbon and water consumption, increasing materials efficiency and reducing waste generated.

The result from the 2015-2020 program will be presented in the Sustainability Report due in March 2021. For more information about ASSA ABLOY's sustainability work, please visit: www.assaabloy.com/sustainability

About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative mobilizes companies to set science-based targets and boost their competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy. It is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 49,000 employees and sales of SEK 94 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

