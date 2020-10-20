Skanska renovates and expands historical library in Charlottesville, USA, for about USD 112 M, about SEK 990 M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with University of Virginia to renovate and expand the historical Alderman library in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 112 M, about SEK 990 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2020.

The work will include a complete demolition of a 1967 addition, replacing it with a six-story concrete framed addition of approximately 11,600 square meters. The existing 9,300-square-meter library will also be renovated, which will include the renewal of building systems with all new infrastructure and better utilization of space to improve wayfinding.

The overall goal of the renovation is to adapt the historic building to meet the current and future needs of its users, and create more open spaces and a stable environment that will be more conducive to the long-term preservation of library collections.

Construction began January 2020, and completion is scheduled for December 2022.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

