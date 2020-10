Ron Baron Comments on Manchester United

is the best-known team in the English Premier League and generates revenue from broadcasting, sponsorship, and licensing. Shares fell on pandemic-related uncertainty around live sports. That said, the English Premier League resumed matches in mid-June, which we believe provides investors with greater visibility around the financial outlook in a no-fans scenario. We continue to view Manchester United as a unique media company. Its 1.1 billion fans worldwide and broad global appeal should allow it to continue to accrete value over the long term.

