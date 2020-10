Mairs and Power Comments on Alliant Energy

Besides adding JAMF, the Fund took a small position in Madison, Wisconsin-based Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT ), a company we've followed closely for years. We had always judged LNT as too expensive while investors were drawn to the Utility sector's dividend yield and growth prospects. With that sector underperforming significantly this year, we took the opportunity to start a position. Growth should come as Alliant expands its rate base while adopting renewable energy solutions.