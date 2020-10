Spiros Segalas Comments on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN ) , which develops pharmaceuticals for rare, often genetic, diseases, fell after an unexpected U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determination delayed the approval timeline for the company's hemophilia gene therapy, which we considered a key, near-term growth driver.

From

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg