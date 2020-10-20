Nearly Half of Cannabis Consumers Are Over 40, Akerna Report Reveals

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), reveals a snapshot of North American cannabis consumers' demographics and preferences.

Analyzing data from both medical and adult-use cannabis sales, Akerna's Business Intelligence team found that, on average, cannabis consumers spend around $105.81 per transaction, with a basket size of approximately 2.92 products. Cannabis flower remains popular among consumers, account for 46.2% of all transactions. Vape cartridges and pens make up the second most popular form of consumption, with 31.6%, followed by concentrates (11.3%), infused edibles (8.55%), non-medicated (1.27%), infused non-edible (0.82%), and other (0.6%).

Men make up the majority of cannabis consumers, with 63.5%, while women represent 36.5%. Despite stereotypes about cannabis consumers typically being young adults, nearly half of all cannabis users are over the age of 40 (41.85%)

"Some of this confirms what we already know, that flower is the most popular consumption method," says James Ahrendt, Business Intelligence Architect, Akerna. "However, we also found some surprising data points. For example, medical consumers on average spend more and purchase more items than their adult use counterparts."

Additional Insights

Medical

Avg Ticket Size: $118.55

Avg Basket Size: 3.02

Category Sales:

Flower – 44.8%

Cartages / Pens – 33.8%

Concentrates – 11.9%

Infused Edible – 7.53%

Non-medicated – 1.15%

Infused non-edible - 0.82%

Other - 0.3%

Gender Sales:

Male: 62.5%

Female: 37.5%

Age Group Sales:

Under 30 – 26.7%

30-40 – 29.7%

40-50 – 19.5%

50-60 – 13.2%

60+ - 10.9%

Adult Use

Avg Ticket Size: $69.70

Avg Basket Size: 2.65

Category Sales:

Flower – 55.1%

Cartages / Pens – 19.5%

Concentrates – 14.3%

Infused Edible – 8.04%

Non-medicated – 1.95%

Infused non-edible - 0.87%

Other - 0.26%

Gender Sales:

Male: 68%

Female: 32%

Age Group Sales:

Under 30 – 29.0%

30-40 – 23.3%

40-50 – 14.3%

50-60 – 9.88%

60+ - 9.3%

Unknown – 14.2%

About MJ Freeway

MJ Freeway is more than software as a service. Its flagship solution, MJ Platform, includes Platform Insights. Now operators, investors, and regulators can access the industry's largest and most statistically relevant database to drive data-driven business decisions.

Platform Insights provides:

The greatest statistical relevance across countries

Normalized data (not farmed from various disparate POS platforms)

Full cannabis supply chain data

Business insights founded in category management methodology

Platform Insights can eliminate the guesswork and provide answers to questions like:

What is the gross margin return on inventory?

What SKUs should be carried?

How do basket adjacencies influence discounting and retention strategies?

What does a medical market look like a year or five years after decriminalizing cannabis?

Click here for more information about MJ Platform.

About Akerna:

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/

About the Akerna Flash Report:

Flash Report is a look at buying trends in the cannabis market as captured by Akerna's MJ Freeway subsidiary. MJ Freeway provides operators with MJ Platform, the industry-leading solution for regulatory compliance technology, from seed-to-sale-to-self. Some instances of the flash report may include business intelligence derived from Akerna's family of companies, including Ample Organics, Leaf Data Systems, solo sciences, and Trellis.

**Data is derived from MJ Platform, the leading provider of cannabis compliance software for the marijuana industry. Reporting Data is obtained from operators using Akerna's MJ Platform solutions. Increases are relative to the prior period. Additional business intelligence data sources may include proprietary tools used by Akerna's family of companies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

