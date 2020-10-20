  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hawaiian Holdings Announces 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call

October 20, 2020 | About: NAS:HA +2.45%

PR Newswire

HONOLULU, Oct. 20, 2020

HONOLULU, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), plans to report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. An investor conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

(PRNewsfoto/Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.)

The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast accessible in the Investor Relations section of Hawaiian's website at HawaiianAirlines.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live webcast, the call will be archived for 90 days on Hawaiian's website.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 16 years (2004-2019) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 91st year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. In 2019, Hawaiian offered nonstop flights between Hawai'i and more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service connecting the islands with Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian is operating an adjusted schedule of daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands and between Hawai'i and the U.S. west coast and Japan to support essential travel and critical cargo services.

The airline is committed to the health and safety of its guests and employees and has reinforced enhanced cleaning procedures across its business. While the experience may be a little different, the authentic Hawaiian hospitality remains unchanged. Additional details on how Hawaiian is keeping guests and employees safe can be found at HawaiianAirlines.com/KeepingYouSafe.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaiian-holdings-announces-2020-third-quarter-conference-call-301156173.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines


