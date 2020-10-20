  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SciPlay to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

October 20, 2020 | About: NAS:SCPL -1.12%

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2020

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the "Company") announced today it will release results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast that day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Analysts on the conference call will have an opportunity to ask questions.

(PRNewsfoto/SciPlay Corporation)

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

To pre-register, click here: SciPlay Investor Call

Investor Conference Call
November 4, 2020
5:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
All participants: +1 (412) 317-0790
Conference ID: SciPlay Investor Call

Webcast:
To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company's Investor News section of its website at https://www.sciplay.com/investors/index.html and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company's website.

About SciPlay
SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. We currently offer seven core games, including social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. Our social casino games typically include slots-style game play and occasionally include table games-style game play, while our casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. All of our games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to our internally created games, our content library includes recognizable, real-world slot and table games content from Scientific Games Corporation. This content allows players who like playing land-based slot machines to enjoy some of those same titles in our free-to-play games. We have access to Scientific Games Corporation's library of more than 1,500 iconic casino titles, including titles and content from third-party licensed brands such as JAMES BOND, MONOPOLY, MICHAEL JACKSON, CHEERS and THE GODFATHER.

For more information, please visit www.sciplay, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciplay-to-report-third-quarter-2020-results-on-wednesday-november-4-2020-301156254.html

SOURCE SciPlay


