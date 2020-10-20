Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eaton Vance Corp., MobileIron, Inc., Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Perceptron, Inc., Standard AVB Financial Corp., Virginia National Bankshares Corporation and Virtusa Corpo

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AMAG to Covis Group S.à r.l. for $13.75 per share.

If you are a AMAG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EV to Morgan Stanley.

If you are a EV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MOBL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MOBL to Ivanti, Inc.

If you are a MOBL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC: SCBH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SCBH to Enterprise Financial Services Corp. for 0.5061 EFS common stock per share.

If you are an SCBH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRCP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRCP to Atlas Copco North America LLC.

If you are a PRCP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STND to Dollar Mutual Bancorp.

If you are a STND investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:VABK) - Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of equals of VABK with FBSS.

If you are a VABK or FBSS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VRTU to Baring Private Equity Asia.

If you are a VRTU investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-amag-pharmaceuticals-inc-eaton-vance-corp-mobileiron-inc-seacoast-commerce-banc-holdings-perceptron-inc-standard-avb-financial-corp-virginia-national-bankshares-corp-301156302.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm