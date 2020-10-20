Benefitfocus Offers "Open Enrollment Success in the Era of COVID"

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a technology platform provider enabling rapid innovation for employers, health plans and consumers, today kicked off "Open Enrollment Success in the Era of COVID," a six-week, three-phase educational series to support benefits administrators during the 2020 Open Enrollment period.

The program provides insight in three phases: the final days and weeks before Open Enrollment, Open Enrollment itself and the period immediately following Open Enrollment. Benefitfocus is providing a range of materials from the extensive library in its Resource Center, including webinars, blog posts, white papers, templates, and reference guides. These best practices have been developed based on the knowledge acquired through serving thousands of employer Open Enrollment events, and millions of employee user sessions.

"Open Enrollment is always the key moment in a benefit leader's year and this year will have special significance, because of the enormous disruptions caused by the pandemic and changes to our workforces," said Annmarie Fini, Executive Vice President, Customer Success Organization, Benefitfocus. "Benefitfocus has always served as a valued resource and partner, and we believe this series will help our benefits leaders succeed in these challenging times."

In the first phase of "Open Enrollment Success in the ERA of COVID," users of Benefitfocus' Resource Center can access material focused on final preparations for Open Enrollment:

Preparing for Open Enrollment in the New World of Work

How do you adjust your OE strategy to account for what's going on in the world? This webinar features Benefitfocus' Director of Benefits and Wellness Misty Guinn as she tackles key OE questions, providing insights into addressing employees' needs now, engaging them in a different type of open enrollment experience, and rebuilding a culture of safety and trust.

Open Enrollment Planning Checklist

An easy-to-use checklist provides benefits administrators with guidance on some of the important aspects of the open enrollment planning process.

Open Enrollment Planning: Actions to Set Your Campaign up for Success

The cyclical nature of open enrollment means benefit professionals can learn from the last and build on successes. This blog post outlines the actions you can take to reach your vision for the next open enrollment.

"Employers and especially benefits administrators cannot afford to assume that their usual methods and practices will work in 2020," said Guinn. "The tools we'll be sharing over the next few weeks and the other materials found in our Resource Center will help employers assist employees in making the right decisions for themselves and their families."

Benefitfocus Resource Center

As a leader in health claims data integration and analysis, Benefitfocus offers a Resource Center that provides useful resources, information and inspiration for everyone in the benefits ecosystem to successfully drive change across the industry. In 2020, the Resource Center expanded to provide relevant information regarding COVID-19, including government data, proprietary information, communications tactics and tools, a community forum, and access to third party sources.

Benefitfocus provides this unique utility within its platform as a means of enabling customers to benefit from the broadest field of vision regarding benefits activity.

Connect with Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus customers should contact their Customer Service Manager for further assistance and insight to drive Open Enrollment success.

To see the full range of resources regarding Open Enrollment, click here.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers for life. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services enable employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver health, wealth, property and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter .

