Globe Life Ranks Second Nationwide in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Survey

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life has climbed to number two in customer satisfaction on the prestigious J.D. Power ranking system. J.D. Power made the announcement in a press release on October 13, 2020, detailing its 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study.

On its thousand-point scale, J.D. Power ranked individual life insurance providers and gave Globe Life a score of 810, second to State Farm (838) and above Nationwide (803).

"We are ecstatic to see Globe Life's ranking in the 2020 J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Survey," said Marc Massad, Divisional Vice President, Customer Service. "It is great to see our communities recognize the hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment our customer service team members have to our policyholders each and every day. Congratulations to all of our employees as we strive to Make Tomorrow Better!"

The annual Life Insurance Study measures the experiences of customers of the largest life insurance and annuity companies in the United States. The study collates customer experience in six areas: application and orientation, communications, interaction, price, product offerings, and statements. You can read more about the study at https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2020-us-life-insurance-study

With roots beginning in 1900, Globe Life is a strong leader in the insurance industry.

$192 billion of life insurance in force (as of 8/31/19).

The Globe Life companies have more policyholders than any other life insurance company in the country.*

The Globe Life companies issue more ordinary life insurance policies every year than any other company in the U.S.

Globe Life is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Ranked #37 on the Dallas Morning News 2019 Top 150 D/FW Companies list.

With the mission to Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life helps protect the financial future of millions of families.

*excluding reinsurance companies

About Globe Life Inc.:

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is headquartered in McKinney, TX and has more than 11,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life, Family Heritage Life, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Globe Life Insurance Company of New York, Liberty National Life, National Income Life, and United American. More information is available at www.globe.life.

