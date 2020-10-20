  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
U. S. Well Services Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

October 20, 2020 | About: NAS:USWS -0.61%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U. S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) will issue its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and host its earnings conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, November 6, 2020.

By Phone:

Dial 201-389-0872 approximately 10 minutes before the call and ask for the U.S. Well Services call.



By Webcast:

Log onto U.S. Well Services' website to access an audio webcast, which can be found in the Investor Relations section under "Events & Presentations" tab at http://ir.uswellservices.com/events-and-presentations/events.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 13 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the passcode 13712348#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.uswellservices.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com.

Contacts:

U. S. Well Services


Josh Shapiro, VP, Finance and Investor Relations


(346) 354-2058


[email protected]




Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott


(713) 529-6600


[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-s-well-services-announces-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301156217.html

SOURCE U.S. Well Services, Inc.


