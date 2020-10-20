  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sold $766,312 of Shares

October 20, 2020 | About: GO +0.99%

CFO of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles Bracher (insider trades) sold 18,750 shares of GO on 10/19/2020 at an average price of $40.87 a share. The total sale was $766,312.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has a market cap of $3.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.93 with a P/E ratio of 61.07 and P/S ratio of 1.35. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $41.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.68% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of GO stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $40.87. The price of the stock has increased by 0.15% since.
  • CFO Charles Bracher sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $40.58. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.
  • CFO Charles Bracher sold 12,500 shares of GO stock on 09/21/2020 at the average price of $37.85. The price of the stock has increased by 8.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Thomas F Herman sold 2,000 shares of GO stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $41.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.82% since.
  • VP Corporate Controller Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of GO stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $41.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.
  • SVP, Chief Purchasing Officer Steven K. Wilson sold 21,429 shares of GO stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $42.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.94% since.
  • See Remarks Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of GO stock on 10/09/2020 at the average price of $42.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.31% since.
  • President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 31,250 shares of GO stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $41.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GO, click here

.

