Tilray Inc (TLRY) President and CEO Brendan Kennedy Sold $2.2 million of Shares

Tilray Inc has a market cap of $834.040 million; its shares were traded at around $6.26 with and P/S ratio of 3.42. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Tilray Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of TLRY stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $5.6. The price of the stock has increased by 11.79% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of TLRY stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $5.61. The price of the stock has increased by 11.59% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of TLRY stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $5.83. The price of the stock has increased by 7.38% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of TLRY stock on 09/23/2020 at the average price of $4.89. The price of the stock has increased by 28.02% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of TLRY stock on 09/22/2020 at the average price of $5.13. The price of the stock has increased by 22.03% since.

