  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

BlackBerry QNX to Power ARCFOX αT Innovative Digital Cockpit

October 20, 2020 | About: NYSE:BB -2.12% TSX:BB -2.34%

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON and BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020

WATERLOO, ON and BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry QNX technology will power the innovative digital cockpit in ARCFOX αT, a high-end, intelligent, electric SUV.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

In ARCFOX αT's digital cockpit system, the fully digital instrument cluster, console touchscreen, AC screen and Heads-Up Display are all based on the QNX® Hypervisor, the world's first ISO 26262 ASIL D safety-certified commercial embedded hypervisor. The QNX Hypervisor provides the trusted reliability and performance of the QNX® Neutrino® RTOS, while also allowing multiple operating systems to safely co-exist on the same system-on-a-chip (SoC). With the QNX Hypervisor, developers can partition and isolate safety-critical systems from non-safety critical systems, ensuring that critical systems are isolated and continue to function even if other components fail.

"We are thrilled to work with ARCFOX to help them take advantage of one of the auto industry's most significant trends – the exploding demand for safe, seamless, digital in-car experiences," said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "BlackBerry QNX is the obvious choice for its safety-certified, extremely reliable, and highly secure automotive software. We're confident that drivers of the new ARCFOX αT will relish the comfort, safety and connectivity it delivers."

As the leader in safe, secure, and reliable software for critical embedded systems, BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 175 million vehicles on the road including in advanced driver assistance (ADAS), digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree, and infotainment systems.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-qnx-to-power-arcfox-t-innovative-digital-cockpit-301154558.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)