Ecopetrol announces the dates of the third quarter 2020 earnings report

PR Newswire
BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 20, 2020
BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or the "Company) announces that on October 27th, 2020 after market close, it will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2020. On Wednesday, October 28th, Ecopetrol's senior management will host two conference calls to review the results. Please find below the timing, dial-in and links to access the conferences:
Spanish Conference Call
English Conference Call
08:00 a.m. Col Time
10:00 a.m. Col Time
09:00 a.m. NY Time
11:00 a.m. NY Time
US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405
US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405
US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371
US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371
Local Colombia Dial-in #: 57 1 380 8041
Local Colombia Dial-in #: : 57 1 380 8041
Local Colombia Dial-in #
(Free Toll): 01 800 9 156 924
Local Colombia Dial-in #
(Free Toll): 01 800 9 156 924
Passcode: 49983406
Passcode: 49983407
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with NYSE:EC. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:EC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:EC
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:EC
To access the webcast, the following links will be available:
Spanish:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D468CD68-83BE-4668-9562-F5797516F2A5&LangLocaleID=1034
English:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=9062F110-6D2B-4438-AF44-6AFE1E7C8816
To ask a question, you will have to access through the telephone lines specified at the top of this release.
Participants from different countries may look for different international numbers to the ones mentioned above by consulting the following link:
http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=12&a=UhmeMcOiiSonaP
The earnings release, slide presentation, live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on Ecopetrol's website: www.ecopetrol.com.co.
Please verify in advance the proper operation of the webcast in your browser. We recommend the use of the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.
This release contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
For further information, please contact:
Juan Pablo Crane de Narváez
Head of Capital Markets
Phone: (+571) 234 5190
E-mail: [email protected]
Jorge Mauricio Tellez
Media Relations (Colombia)
Phone: (+ 571) 234 4329
E-mail: [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecopetrol-announces-the-dates-of-the-third-quarter-2020-earnings-report-301156453.html
SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.