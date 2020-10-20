  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Ecopetrol announces the dates of the third quarter 2020 earnings report

October 20, 2020 | About: NYSE:EC +1.34% BOG:ECOPETROL -0.43%

PR Newswire

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 20, 2020

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or the "Company) announces that on October 27th, 2020 after market close, it will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2020. On Wednesday, October 28th, Ecopetrol's senior management will host two conference calls to review the results. Please find below the timing, dial-in and links to access the conferences:

Ecopetrol Logo.

Spanish Conference Call

English Conference Call



08:00 a.m. Col Time

10:00 a.m. Col Time

09:00 a.m. NY Time

11:00 a.m. NY Time

US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405

US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405

US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371

US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371

Local Colombia Dial-in #: 57 1 380 8041

Local Colombia Dial-in #: : 57 1 380 8041

Local Colombia Dial-in #

(Free Toll): 01 800 9 156 924

Local Colombia Dial-in #

(Free Toll): 01 800 9 156 924

Passcode: 49983406

Passcode: 49983407

To access the webcast, the following links will be available:

Spanish:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D468CD68-83BE-4668-9562-F5797516F2A5&LangLocaleID=1034

English:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=9062F110-6D2B-4438-AF44-6AFE1E7C8816

To ask a question, you will have to access through the telephone lines specified at the top of this release.

Participants from different countries may look for different international numbers to the ones mentioned above by consulting the following link:

http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=12&a=UhmeMcOiiSonaP

The earnings release, slide presentation, live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on Ecopetrol's website: www.ecopetrol.com.co.

Please verify in advance the proper operation of the webcast in your browser. We recommend the use of the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

This release contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Juan Pablo Crane de Narváez
Head of Capital Markets
Phone: (+571) 234 5190
E-mail: [email protected]

Jorge Mauricio Tellez
Media Relations (Colombia)
Phone: (+ 571) 234 4329
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecopetrol-announces-the-dates-of-the-third-quarter-2020-earnings-report-301156453.html

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)