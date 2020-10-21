Hewlett Packard Enterprise Wins $160M+ Contract to Power One of the World's Fastest Supercomputers Based in Finland to Bolster Europe's Research in Science and Unlock Economic Growth











[url="]Hewlett+Packard+Enterprise+%28HPE%29[/url] today announced it has been awarded a contract of more than $160 million by the [url="]European+High+Performance+Computing+Joint+Undertaking+%28EuroHPC+JU%29[/url] to build one of the world’s fastest supercomputers that will be based in Finland. The new supercomputer, which EuroHPC JU refers to as “[url="]LUMI[/url],” will help European researchers and private and public organizations significantly advance R&D and drive innovation in areas such as healthcare, weather forecasting, and AI-enabled products.EuroHPC JU’s LUMI is characterized as a “pre-exascale” system that will have a theoretical peak performance of more than 550 petaflops, which is equivalent to the performance of 1.5 million laptops combined.Additionally, through its collaboration with EuroHPC JU, HPE is expanding supercomputing resources to accelerate the European roadmap to achieve [url="]exascale+computing[/url], which is the next significant leap in supercomputing that will deliver 5-10 times faster performance than today’s systems.The EuroHPC JU’s LUMI will be powered by [url="]HPE+Cray+EX+supercomputers[/url] featuring next-generation AMD EPYC™ CPUs and AMD™ Instinct GPUs to deliver unprecedented performance and targeted deep learning capabilities to advance the combination of modeling, simulation, analytics and AI workloads to solve complex research.EuroHPC JU’s [url="]LUMI[/url] will be hosted in [url="]CSC+%26ndash%3B+IT+Center+for+Science[/url] in Kajaani, Finland and will be shared by ten European countries as part of the newly formed LUMI consortium. The consortium includes Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland.The new system will be available in mid-2021.HPE is delivering powerful supercomputing and AI technologies to advance EuroHPC JU’s mission in adopting next-generation supercomputing, which includes pre-exascale and exascale systems. EuroHPC JU’s LUMI is the second system that was contracted to HPE to build, following the Euro_I4TI system for [url="]IT4Innovations+National+Supercomputing+Center[/url] in Ostrava that will be the Czech Republic’s most powerful supercomputer.HPE will also expand its supercomputing supply chain in Europe by manufacturing liquid-cooled HPE Cray EX supercomputers and HPE Apollo systems in its Kutná Hora factory in the Czech Republic. Additionally, HPE will also establish a Center of Excellence in Europe that will provide R&D tools and expertise to develop and test applications, programming, processors and other solutions required to build an exascale readiness program.Through the investment of these systems and technologies, EuroHPC JU aims to bolster R&D and innovation to advance science, boost industrial competitiveness, and secure Europe’s technological sovereignty.EuroHPC JU’s LUMI will be built using [url="]HPE+Cray+EX+supercomputers[/url], which will also be used in the three upcoming exascale systems for the U.S. Department of Energy: [url="]Aurora[/url] at Argonne National Laboratory, [url="]Frontier[/url] at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and [url="]El+Capitan[/url] at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The HPE Cray EX supercomputers will integrate the following compute, storage, networking and cooling technologies that are purpose-built for the [url="]Exascale+Era[/url], to power LUMI:For more information on LUMI, including the LUMI Consortium, please visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lumi-supercomputer.eu[/url]Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way we live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: [url="]www.hpe.com[/url].

