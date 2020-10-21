Xtreme Fighting Championships' Welterweight Championship Tournament bracket locked and loaded; Action begins at XFC 43 on Nov. 11 in Atlanta

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / The Xtreme Fighting Championships' Welterweight Championship Tournament bracket is locked and loaded. The eight-combatant tournament kicks off with four fights at XFC 43 on Nov. 11 at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, with winners advancing to the next round at XFC 44. The final will take place at XFC 45, LIVE on NBC Sports Network.

The first round of the tournament comprises: LaRue "The Cannibal" Burley (9-4) versus Alex "Hulk" Sanchez (8-2), Bradley "Featherstone" Desir (10-6) vs. Carson "The Perfect Storm" Hardman (8-2), Ryan Dickson (10-5) vs. Mike "The Mercenary" Hill (11-5-1) and Spencer "Judge" Jebb (13-7) vs. Bobby "Nashty" Nash (9-4).

XFC President Myron Molotky said of the tournament, "Eight of the best 170-pound fighters on the planet enter this competition, but only one will leave as XFC Welterweight Champion. These fighters are ready to put it all on the line once the XFC Hexagon doors lock, and do everything they can to lay claim to this championship. It's going to be a wild ride."

LaRue "The Cannibal" Burley (9-4) vs. Alex "Hulk" Sanchez (8-2)

LaRue "The Cannibal" Burley boasts an impressive 9-4 record, including a perfect 3-0 mark in the Bellator cage. Six of his victories are by finish, including a KO over college wrestling legend Bubba Jenkins in Bellator.

Top Mexican contender Alex "Hulk" Sanchez is 8-2 heading into his XFC debut. Seven of his wins are by stoppage.

Bradley "Featherstone" Desir (10-6) vs. Carson "The Perfect Storm" Hardman (8-2)

A professional since 2011, hard-hitting Bradley "Featherstone" Desir boasts a record of 10-6. All of the New York fighter's wins have come by stoppage, including eight by knockout and two by submission. He's won six of his past eight fights, including a first-round KO for Bellator.

Carson "The Perfect Storm" Hardman brings an impressive 8-2 record into his XFC debut. Six of the dynamic Utah product's wins are by stoppage. The fresh faced 25-year-old fighter has four first-round knockout victories on his resume.

Ryan Dickson (10-5) vs. Mike "The Mercenary" Hill (11-5-1)

Ryan Dickson has long been regarded as one of Canada's most dangerous fighters, and he's hungry to make his mark on the international stage. His 10-5 record features all finishes.

Mike Hill makes his XFC debut as one of the Welterweight Tournament's most dangerous combatants. His 11 victories include wins over fellow tournament participants Ryan Dickson and Spencer Jebb.

Spencer "Judge" Jebb (13-7) vs. Bobby "Nashty" Nash (9-4)

Top Canadian contender Spencer Jebb makes his XFC debut after establishing himself in the fight game with 13 wins across North America and Europe. Seven of his victories have come by first-round finish.

UFC vet Bobby "Nashty" Nash brings an impressive 9-4 record into his XFC debut. All but one of the Michigan fighter's wins are by stoppage.

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS GROUP

NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and a direct-to-consumer product NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.

CONTACT:

Jim Barnes

www.XFCMMA.net

XFC Hotline:(850) 598-8828

[email protected]

SOURCE: Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: