Matthews Japan Fund Comments on Marui

We initiated a new position in department store and credit card publisher Marui ( TSE:8252 ). While ongoing risks linger for retailers, majority of Mauri's earnings come from credit card operations, where card usage grew amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We think these businesses are likely to regain its momentum as consumer traffic recovers.

Sydnee Gatewood

