First Eagle Global Value Team Comments on Taiwan Semiconductor

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor ( NYSE:TSM ) traded higher during the quarter on signs that its total addressable market was poised to expand. Intel announced that it was facing delays in the manufacture of its next-generation chips and may contract out the work to third parties, opening the door for a large-scale chip "foundry" like TSMC to pick up some of the business. Foundries make chips designed and named by other companies; TSMC already produces certain chips for Intel.