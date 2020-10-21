SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of CXO, BSTC, MYOK, and CBMG Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Concho Resources Inc. (: CXO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Concho Resources’ agreement to be acquired by ConocoPhillips. Under the terms of the agreement Concho Resources’ shareholders will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips’ common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-concho-resources-inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ GM: BSTC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to BioSpecifics Technologies’ agreement to be acquired by Endo International plc. Under the terms of the agreement, BioSpecifics Technologies’ shareholders will receive $88.50 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-biospecifics-technologies-corp.

MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MYOK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MyoKardia’s agreement to be acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Under the terms of the agreement, MyoKardia’s shareholders will receive $225.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-myokardia-inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CBMG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cellular Biomedicine’s agreement to be acquired by a consortium headed by Bizuo (Tony) Liu. Under the terms of the agreement Cellular Biomedicine’s shareholders will receive $19.75 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cellular-biomedicine-group-inc.

