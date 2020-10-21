Enzon Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Rights Offering

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company” or “Enzon”) (ENZN) announced the results of its rights offering following the expiration of the subscription period on October 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. New York City Time.



Under the rights offering, 40,000 units were available for purchase and holders of Enzon’s common stock received one transferable subscription right for each share of common stock owned. For every 1,105 subscription rights held, stockholders were entitled to purchase one unit at the subscription price of $1,090 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share of newly designated Series C preferred stock and 750 shares of Enzon’s common stock, all as described in the registration statement on Form S-1 (as amended) and related prospectus, filed by Enzon with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Based on the results received from Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the subscription agent for the rights offering, stockholders exercised subscription rights to purchase 6,694 units in the rights offering (of which 5,971 units were purchased by Icahn Capital LP). Pursuant to the previously announced investment agreement, Icahn Capital also purchased all of the 33,306 units that remained unsubscribed for at the expiration of the rights offering that other holders elected not to exercise.

Following the completion of the rights offering, the Company has 40,000 shares of Series C preferred stock outstanding and 74,214,603 shares of common stock outstanding.

Randolph Read, Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are very pleased with the successful completion of our rights offering. The company now has over $48 million of cash available as we look for acquisition opportunities that will help us to utilize our net operating loss tax carryforwards and in the process maximize shareholder value.”

Georgeson LLC acted as the information agent in connection with the rights offering. Thompson Hine acted as legal advisor in connection with the rights offering.

