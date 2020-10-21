  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 28, 2020

October 21, 2020 | About: NAS:VNDA -2.62%

Conference Call and Webcast to Follow

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the third quarter 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after the market closes.

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, during which management will discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9426 (domestic) or 1-409-216-0816 (international) and use passcode 8971955.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 7:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers and 1-404-537-3406 for international callers. The passcode number is 8971955.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:
AJ Jones II
Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-october-28-2020-301157388.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.


