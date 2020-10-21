  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Akero Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Conferences In November

October 21, 2020 | About: NAS:AKRO -3.15%

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic disorders, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences next month:

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Akero Therapeutics, Inc.)

  • 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 9th at 1:15PM EST
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17th at 1:45PM EST

A live webcast of each presentation and Q&A will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company's website.

About Akero Therapeutics
Akero is a cardio-metabolic NASH company dedicated to reversing the escalating NASH epidemic by developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health of NASH patients. The Company's lead product candidate, efruxifermin, has been evaluated in a 16-week Phase 2a clinical trial, the BALANCED study. Akero Therapeutics is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.akerotx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akero-therapeutics-to-present-at-upcoming-conferences-in-november-301157248.html

SOURCE Akero Therapeutics, Inc.


