SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic disorders, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences next month:

29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 9 th at 1:15PM EST

on at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17 th at 1:45PM EST

A live webcast of each presentation and Q&A will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company's website.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero is a cardio-metabolic NASH company dedicated to reversing the escalating NASH epidemic by developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health of NASH patients. The Company's lead product candidate, efruxifermin, has been evaluated in a 16-week Phase 2a clinical trial, the BALANCED study. Akero Therapeutics is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.akerotx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akero-therapeutics-to-present-at-upcoming-conferences-in-november-301157248.html

SOURCE Akero Therapeutics, Inc.