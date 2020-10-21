Brinker International, Inc. To Host First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has scheduled its earnings conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 to review first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings, which will be announced before the market opens on Oct. 28, 2020.

The live audio webcast can be accessed through Brinker's investor relations website at http://investors.brinker.com/events/event-details/q1-2021-brinker-international-earnings-conference-call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the website for two weeks after the event and via Thomson StreetEvents for their service subscribers.

ABOUT BRINKER

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, as of June 24, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,610 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

