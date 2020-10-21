PR Newswire
DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020
DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has scheduled its earnings conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 to review first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings, which will be announced before the market opens on Oct. 28, 2020.
The live audio webcast can be accessed through Brinker's investor relations website at http://investors.brinker.com/events/event-details/q1-2021-brinker-international-earnings-conference-call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the website for two weeks after the event and via Thomson StreetEvents for their service subscribers.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 11 Warning Signs with NYSE:EAT. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:EAT 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:EAT
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:EAT
ABOUT BRINKER
Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, as of June 24, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,610 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brinker-international-inc-to-host-first-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-call-301157352.html
SOURCE Brinker International, Inc.