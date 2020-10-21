  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Articles 

Trimble Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Web Cast

October 21, 2020 | About: NAS:TRMB -2.27%

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. PT to review its third quarter 2020 results. The call will be broadcast live on the web at http://investor.trimble.com. Investors without internet access may dial into the call at 800-528-9198 (U.S.) or 702-928-6633 (international). The passcode is 9772188.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-third-quarter-2020-earnings-call-and-web-cast-301157243.html

SOURCE Trimble


