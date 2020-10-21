  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

October 21, 2020 | About: NYSE:IVR -2.15%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) will announce its third quarter 2020 results Monday, November 9, 2020 before 7:00 a.m. ET. A conference call and audio webcast to review third quarter 2020 results will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.)

A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate should call:

North America Toll Free:

800-857-7465

International Toll:

1-312-470-0052

Passcode:

Invesco

Webcast link:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/ivr200807.html

An audio replay will be available until November 24, 2020 by calling:

866-463-2193 (North America) or 1-203-369-1378 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Jack Bateman, 404-439-3323

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-results-301157348.html

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.


