Twilio Inc (TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sold $16.5 million of Shares

CEO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Lawson (insider trades) sold 49,500 shares of TWLO on 10/19/2020 at an average price of $333.69 a share. The total sale was $16.5 million.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $44.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $298.70 with and P/S ratio of 29.84. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Twilio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $333.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.49% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 22,500 shares of TWLO stock on 10/02/2020 at the average price of $275. The price of the stock has increased by 8.62% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of TWLO stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $286.1. The price of the stock has increased by 4.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of TWLO stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $313.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.57% since.

Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $313.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.57% since.

COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of TWLO stock on 09/30/2020 at the average price of $246.41. The price of the stock has increased by 21.22% since.

