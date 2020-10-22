T Rowe Price Trims Kimberly-Clark, JPMorgan

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during its third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on Sept. 30.

Kimberly-Clark

The fund reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) by 28.65%. The trade had an impact of -0.53% on the portfolio.

The company, which manufactures personal care and tissue products, has a market cap of $50.65 billion and an enterprise value of $57.50 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on assets of 16.51% are outperforming 94% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.18 is far below the industry median of 0.46.

The largest guru shareholder of the stock is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.55% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.43% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.17%.

JPMorgan Chase

The fund's JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) position was trimmed by 36.17% The portfolio was impacted by -0.51%.

The U.S. financial institution has a market cap of $305.95 billion and an enterprise value of $207.30 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 9% and return on assets of 0.85% are outperforming 55% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.52 is above the industry median of 1.38.



The largest guru shareholder is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 0.73% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57% and Dodge & Cox with 0.42%.

TC Energy

The guru's fund curbed its position in TC Energy Corp. (TRP) by 25.38%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.41%.

The energy infrastructure company has a market cap of $40.23 billion and an enterprise value of $85.19 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.95% and return on assets of 4.4% are outperforming 83% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.03 is far below the industry median of 0.37.

The largest guru shareholder is T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

CenterPoint Energy

The fund closed its CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) holding, impacting the portfolio by -0.38%.

The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion and an enterprise value of $26.03 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -9.92% and return on assets of -1.96% are underperforming 93% of companies in the utilities, regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is below the industry median of 0.23.

Other notable guru shareholders include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.73% of outstanding shares and NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

Emerson Electric

The investment fund curbed its holding of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 51.3%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.35%.

The multi-industrial conglomerate has a market cap of $41.83 billion and an enterprise value of $46.65 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 24.03% and return on assets of 9.21% are outperforming 89% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.34 is below the industry median of 0.97.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.35% of outstanding shares, followed by David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%.

Qualcomm

The investment fund trimmed its Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) position by 10.85%. The trade had an impact of -0.34% on the portfolio.

The company, which develops and licenses wireless technology, has a market cap of $144.76 billion and an enterprise value of $150.08 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 64.61% and return on assets of 8.34% are outperforming 78% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.67 is below the industry median of 1.43.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.30%.

