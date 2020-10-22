Carrier to Provide State-of-the-Art HVAC Systems at Iconic One Court Square Tower in Long Island City

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Savanna, a vertically-integrated real estate investment manager, owner/operator and developer, has, through an affiliate, awarded Carrier a heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) modernization project for the One Court Square building in Long Island City, a property managed by Cushman & Wakefield. Carrier will install two 1,100 ton AquaEdge® 19XR-E Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers, variable frequency drives on eight pumps and a new Carrier i-Vu® Building Automation System in the 50-floor building. The solution is estimated to save up to 20% in energy costs per year and deliver improved air quality, comfort and environmental control for occupants. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The Carrier Commercial Service team developed the modernization solution after a thorough plant analysis, including extensive energy modeling.

"The team from Carrier took the full building into account when providing solutions," said Peter Baracskai, Senior Property Manager, Cushman & Wakefield. "Being able to recognize measurable energy savings was imperative and we were impressed by their reporting and the efficiency of the new Carrier HVAC equipment. We are focused on solutions that will deliver the best air quality in tandem with efficiencies."

After opening in 1990, the 50-story, 1.5 million sq.ft. tower was the tallest building in New York state outside of Manhattan until 2019.

"This is a remarkable building and we are committed to customizing the best possible solutions for healthier and more efficient buildings," said Gary H. Bobb, vice president, Global Aftermarket, Commercial HVAC, Carrier. "Carrier offers a comprehensive consultative process for a full suite of building solutions that drive return on investment and increase energy savings and productivity."

