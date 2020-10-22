ATIF Holdings Limited Signs Strategic Collaboration with Shenzhen Big Data Association, Strives to Incubate High-Growth Pre-IPO Enterprises to Facilitate Strong Development of Big Data Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the "Company"), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today announced that through its viable interest entity, Qianhai Asia Times (Shenzhen) International Finance Services Co. Ltd., on October 13, 2020 it signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Shenzhen Big Data Research and Development Association ("Shenzhen Big Data Association") for its online financial and consulting service platform IPOEX.com ("IPOEX"), targeting at nationwide high-tech enterprises.

Based on the strategic collaboration, Shenzhen Big Data Association will make fullest use of its leadership, deep government connections and strong industry consolidation expertise to offer an important portal for IPOEX to recruit high-tech companies with high growth potential to become members of IPOEX. The two parties plan to hold seminars and conferences across China to provide online and offline consulting for these enterprises in equity financing, business incubating and IPO consulting services etc.

Mr. Chunlei Zhao, Executive President of Shenzhen Big Data Association, commented: "We look forward to working with ATIF. Our mission is to build a resourceful platform that integrates market information, consulting, technology research and related services. Whereas IPOEX houses one of the most comprehensive investment institution database in China, supported by a professional team that provides corporate consulting, multi-faceted media and equity financing matchmaking services. We are confident our collaboration will expose high-growth companies to financing resources in the capital market and promote the fast development of big data industry."

Following the three IPOEX cooperation signed last month, the Company announced its collaboration with Shenzhen Big Data Association. The association is one the few institutions that focuses on vertical sectors, national market resources, and maintains good relations with local governments and high-tech companies in China. The Company believes the collaboration will help to better prepare Chinese companies across the country to gain access to the capital market and achieve success both in business development and their enterprise values in the public market.

About Shenzhen Big Data Research and Development Association

Shenzhen Big Data Association was set up in 2015, and is one of the only two big data associations in Shenzhen and has subsidiary offices in 14 Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Hong Kong, Qingdao and Dongguan. It provides services nationwide that covers municipal cities and 12 provinces. Currently it has over 1,000 high-tech corporate members. The association is jointly run by professional managers and provides services in market resources consolidation and promotion, big data, technology R&D and review, copyright patent, enterprise development consulting, industrial favorable policies introduction and fundraising etc. It also works closely with local governments and big data platforms in China to build up an all-compassing "big data + digital economy" ecosystem for resource sharing and distribution. For more information, please visit: www.bd2015.org/.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF operates an internet-based financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com, which provides prestige membership services including online capital market information, pre-IPO education and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to continue to operate through our VIE structure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atif-holdings-limited-signs-strategic-collaboration-with-shenzhen-big-data-association-strives-to-incubate-high-growth-pre-ipo-enterprises-to-facilitate-strong-development-of-big-data-industry-301157947.html

SOURCE ATIF Holdings Limited