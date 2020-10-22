  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

October 22, 2020 | About: NAS:AMEH +0.61%

PR Newswire

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), an integrated population health management company, announced today it plans to release consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

About ApolloMed

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric integrated population health management company, which, together with its subsidiaries, including a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"), and its affiliated Independent Practice Associations ("IPAs") and management services organizations ("MSOs"), is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based high-quality medical care for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions, in a cost-effective manner. ApolloMed focuses on addressing the healthcare needs of its patients by leveraging its integrated health management and healthcare delivery platform, which includes NMM (MSO), Apollo Medical Management, Inc. (MSO), ApolloMed Hospitalists, a Medical Corporation, (hospitalists), APA ACO, Inc. (NGACO), Allied Physicians of California IPA (IPA), Alpha Care Medical Group, Inc. (IPA), Accountable Health Care IPA (IPA) and Apollo Care Connect, Inc. (Digital Population Health Management Platform). For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
(626) 943-6491
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-medical-holdings-inc-to-release-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-4-2020-301157815.html

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.


