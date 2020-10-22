Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Investor Conferences in November

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in two investor conferences in November.
Seelos Therapeutics' senior management will participate in:
- Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, Tuesday-Thursday, November 17-19
- Benchmark Virtual Discovery One on One Investor Conference, Wednesday, November 18
Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO and Dr. Tim Whitaker, MD, Head of Research and Development, will host 1x1 meetings via conference calls.
About Seelos Therapeutics:
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.
Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 12th Fl
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
[email protected]
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos
