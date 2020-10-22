4Cable TV International, Inc. Announces that it is Not Planning on Reversing the Common Stock

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Wildermuth, CEO of 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC PINK: CATV) announced today that the Company has no plans to reverse its stock. This announcement is in response to the several inquiries that he has received regarding this issue.

It has come to the Company's attention that a Twitter account exists seemingly in the Company's name, and is posing as the Company. This account is fraudulent and Twitter has been contacted to take the necessary steps to correct this issue. The Company does not have an official Twitter account at this time. If and when an official Twitter account is created for the Company, it will be announced in an official press release. The Company plans to release material information only through official press releases at this time.

The Company is also still exploring a forward acquisition of a Medical Marijuana and Hemp Company. As was recently announced, Company is still considering two different CBD companies and expects to make its final decision in the upcoming weeks.

The Company is working on preparing and posting its updated financials and disclosure documents. CEO Jeff Wildermuth indicated this is one of the first steps necessary to become a business development company.

The company will release more news and updates in the coming days and weeks regarding its expected upcoming acquisitions and developments.

Jeff Wildermuth, CEO

4Cable TV International, Inc.

+1 (772) 206-0353

[email protected]

